Protecting the elderly from scams

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — This time of year, thousands of online criminals try to take advantage of more vulnerable demographics.

Last month, 23-year-old Songhua Liu was arrested for theft of felony property in connection with several phone and internet scams.

Investigators say Liu would get people to buy Walmart gift cards and then have them give him the barcode, which he could then use as cash.

Deputy prosecuting attorney for Washington County, Kevin Metcalf said senior citizens are often targeted because they’re not always savvy with technology and tend to have more money.

He said a lot of times, criminals will try to scare their victims by saying their grandchild is in jail or in danger, but if you or a loved one find yourself in this situation, take a second before you respond.

“If someone is contacting you wanting you to take action and they’re providing an emotional trigger and a sense of urgency, you need to end that call,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf said you should note the information given in the call and verify it on your own.