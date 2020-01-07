Protecting yourself from the flu

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports there have been 13 flu-related deaths in the natural state this flu season.

No pediatric deaths have been reported in Northwest Arkansas, the CDC reports 27 kids have died from the flu nationwide.

Doctor Mark Lovell with the Children’s Clinic at Har-Ber Meadows said the biggest concerns are with kids younger than six months.

If diagnosed with the flu, he said parents need to keep an eye out for worsening symptoms that could lead to other issues.

“Watch the baby’s respiratory pattern,” Lovell said. “So if they’re really not just having runny nose and cough, but they’re working hard to breathe and breathing fast and rapid then they would need to be checked because sometimes one of the big problems with influenza is you can get secondary pneumonia.”

Lovell said to see a doctor within the first 24 to 48 hours of developing a fever to get the right medicine and to diminish the severity and length of time you have the flu.