Public invited to pet therapy with adoptable dogs in Springdale

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The public is invited to receive some puppy love from adoptable dogs in Springdale on Wednesday at Northwest Medical Center.

“Everyone is invited to drop by this special event to relieve stress and spend time with these adoptable dogs.

Did you know pets can be good for your health? They encourage exercise, offer companionship, may help lower blood pressure in some cases and are used in animal-assisted therapy to help reduce pain and stress.”

Northwest Medical Center – Springdale

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday inside the former Emergency Department waiting room. Take Tower 1 elevators to the ground floor and follow the signs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss