Public meeting tonight for Har-Ber Avenue extension

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Springdale will be holding a public meeting to discuss the extension of Har-Ber Avenue.

The public input meeting will be held at Central Junior High School’s Multi-Purpose room from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday night.

Residents will be able to see the proposed alignment and have questions answered by city staff and engineers. This project is part of the 2018 bond issue, passed by the voters in Springdale.

To learn more about this bond project visit the website here or contact Springdale Engineering at 479-750-8105.