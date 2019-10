LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted to twitter about an arrest they made after a high pursuit chase took place around I-440.

Caleb Jones, 25, was arrested last night after leading officers in a high pursuit chase starting on I-440 and ending around HWY. 161.





Jones hit one of the patrol cars before being stopped by deployed spike traps.

There were no injuries from the event.