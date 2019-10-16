Pumpkin lettering workshop to usher in the fall season

ROGERS Ark. — (KNWA) With the fall season now in full swing, you may find yourself looking for DIY projects and crafts to warm your spirit and add a bit of flair to your home.

Local blogger and lifestyle influencer Meredith Wheeler of Tiny Bits of Happiness is hosting a pumpkin lettering workshop to provide you with everything you need to make sure your fall season is filled with style.

Meredeth stopped by KNWA Today to share just how easy, fun and affordable it is to create long-lasting custom decor to add some spice to your decor life with lettering. The fun one-hour workshop will teach you how to create your own custom pumpkins with your own handwriting.

” It’s actually so much easier than you think. It really just comes down to practice, playing around and being ok with being bad. Really just losing yourself in lettering.” Said Wheeler.

The Pumpkin Lettering workshop will be held on Thursday, October 17th at the Ozark Beer Company in Rogers. For complete details and ticket info, click here.