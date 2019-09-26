Pumpkin Nights arrives to Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — More than 10,000 pumpkins will light up Silver Dollar City through most of October.

The new Harvest Festival, Craft Days & Pumpkin Nights kicked off today

“We’ve been working on this event for almost two years,” Brad Thomas says. “Silver Dollar City has been doing crafts since 1960, and our craft event has actually been going on since 1962, so crafts are very much a staple.”

“But then when the sun sets, our all-new pumpkin event comes to life. We call it pumpkin nights. And these pumpkins are illuminated throughout the streets of the city. We have over 5,000 authentic pumpkins that aren’t illuminated, but then we have thousands of pumpkins that are illuminated.

“The actual structures themselves were created right here at Silver Dollar City.”

“This was, by far, the largest undertaking in creating that master document and that master timeline of how to perfectly drop in every element of this experience,” Kelly Eutsler, Park Visual Supervisor, says.

“And it’s just all about making sure it’s perfect, so when our guests come in and see this, that it’s everything that they want it to be. And that they can just spend the whole evening enjoying, and seeing, and eating, and finding treats and everything else.

“But when you actually see it come to life, and it’s everything that you wanted it to be and then some, it’s pretty awesome.”

“We believe this event is so significant, that it will drive more attendance, not only for Silver Dollar City but it will drive visitors from all over the middle part of the country, to come to Branson,” Thomas says.

Pumpkin Nights will wrap up on October 26th.