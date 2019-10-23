Pumpkin patch fun in Northwest Arkansas!

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s the season for all things fall, including pumpkin patches!

Fred Vanzant founded Vanzant Fruit Farms in Lowell in 1949. He recalled its humble beginnings.

“This was an old package shed way back,” Vanzant said. “We started over there in the yard. My wife used to sell peaches in the yard. Then we packed apples in the 60s and 70s. And a lot of them.”

Over the years, the farm has built a loyal client list.

“We have people that come here,” Vanzant said. “They say ‘I hope you never get rid of this thing. We enjoy getting here and getting fresh produce.'”

Fruits and vegetables aren’t the only things people look forward to. The pumpkin patch is also popular.

“Kids can have a lot of fun if you let them,” said Fred’s son, Stephen Vanzant. “They just get to go out there and run around the pumpkin deal. And they just love pumpkins.”

“People can’t really get stuff like this in the big city anymore,” said farm employee, Tommy Alsobrook. “It’s all just industrial areas and big highways. You can’t really come and see the sights like you can out here.”

Fred said even though the work is hard, he hopes for the best going forward.

“I’ll be 95 on my birthday,” Fred said. “And I hope to turn it over to my son Steve.”

Vanzant Fruit Farms is open 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday at 3705 AR-264 in Lowell, AR.

