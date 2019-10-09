‘Pumpkin thief’ arrested after stealing mums, pumpkins from Bentonville stand

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two women are accused of taking hundreds of dollars of pumpkins and mums from the Fall Harvest pumpkin stand.

One of the women, Jillian Birge, has turned herself in on a warrant for theft of property. She was released on a citation and received a court date.

According to the case report, Birge was seen on Saturday, September 28 at the stand a few hours before they were open.

In the report, the women told police they left $120 in cash at the register. The owners of the stand says that only $5 was found.

The report also states that she spoke with someone who represented the business to try to explain the situation was a misunderstanding and that she would be happy to make it right.

The person affiliated with the business denounced her actions and stated that “she would have to deal with the police about the thefts.”

Police went to the stand to view security footage. In the video, one of the women is heard making the comment of, “it’s free, take some more.”

Other subjects are seen in the video walking to the register with items in their cart. However, after seeing signs posted on the counter, they drop their items and cart and leave the stand.

After loading pumpkins and mums into the vehicle, Birge is seen holding what appears to be a $5 bill and places it under a cup next to the register.

Birge appeared to pick up one last pumpkin on the way to the vehicle before departing with the other woman.

The total value of the items taken was $288.60, according to the report.

Police collected eight mums, 18 pumpkins and three ears of corn when Birge turned herself in.

An official with Bentonville Schools stated, “We take these allegations seriously. These two individuals are no longer with Bentonville Schools.”

Birge will be in court on November 6.