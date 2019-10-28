Purplestide Walk aims to end Pancreatic Cancer

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — It’s an inaugural event aimed at raising awareness, funding, research efforts, treatment and waging hope for a cure. The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network is set to host Northwest Arkansas’ very first Purplestride walk / run on Sunday, November 3rd.

You can join a community of survivors, impacted families, loved ones, researchers and advocates in rewriting the future of this deadly disease. Affiliate Chair Jennifer Allison and Teams Chair Nick Brewer stopped by KNWA Today to share additional details about the event and what it means to have the very first walk Purplestride walk in Northwest Arkansas.

“Everyone is super passionate about just making a difference in the fight against this disease and these are the events that help us make that happen,” said Allison.

The Purplestride walk will be held at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. Opening ceremonies are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. with walk/ run beginning at 9 a.m. For additional event details and more info on how you can support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, click here.