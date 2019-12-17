Quarry proposal on the Benton County Planning Board agenda

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County Planning Board will revisit the limestone quarry proposal nearly a year after a vote to table it indefinitely.

The proposed quarry would replace 135 acres off Old Wire Road, northeast of Lowell, also known as the Cross Hollow’s Mines.

The board asked for multiple items in the plan to be reassessed including a road agreement, the historical significance of the area and an environmental impact assessment before the proposal would be reconsidered.

The meeting is Wednesday, December 18, at 6 p.m. and the Benton County Courthouse.