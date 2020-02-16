Quorum Court recommends ending state, federal inmate contracts; sheriff says there’s no rush

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington County Quorum Court passed two resolutions Thursday concerning inmate contracts, essentially formally recommending to the sheriff that they should be dissolved. Though the non-binding resolutions were passed, the sheriff said he won’t rush to end said contracts.

As it stands, the county has contracts with federal and state law enforcement to accept inmates from those agencies. Washington County receives $30 from state and $62 from federal. Some community activists said profits shouldn’t be the main focus of the incarceration system.

“I would love it that today we could walk out of this and everybody would say, ‘let’s end state and federal,'” said Sarah Moore, a criminal justice reform activist. “The sheriff makes the ultimate call on that. I would urge him to continue to sit down with all of us and to really consider this.”

The overcrowding situation was described as a crisis by Sheriff Tim Helder, who attended Thursday’s Quorum Court meeting to listen to arguments and give his own take. There are about 200 combined state and federal inmates at the jail right now, he said. Eighty-one of the 742 inmates were sleeping on the floor as of Wednesday night, said jail spokesperson Kelly Cantrell.

“If the actions requested in these resolutions are implemented, they would get people off the floor [and] ease the strain of the detention center staff, facilities and the detainees,” Moore said.

The issue is more complicated because of inmate separation, Helder said. Some groups, like sex offenders, have more free beds because there are fewer classified inmates. Others aren’t so lucky.

“That [sex offender] group, it’s rarely full,” Helder said. “You might have another group that we’ve got 15 people sleeping on the floor.”

Money needs to be prioritized more in the discussion than it is, Helder said.

“We’ve passed a budget for 2020,” Helder said. “If we did what they’re wanting us to do, it’s a $3 million shortfall.”

Independent assessors haven’t determined the true revenue value of the contracts, Moore said, and more studies need to be done. In close votes, the county’s justices of the peace decided to recommend ending the contracts.

“You know, I’m listening, but ultimately I’m gonna do my job that the people elected me to do,” Helder said.

Everybody’s on the same team in trying to eliminate the overcrowding problem, Moore said. Helder has long advocated for jail expansion, citing population increase as a main factor.

“Even if we decided that’s our pathway, we still today need to take care of folks and make it a safe environment,” Moore said. “So, we’re gonna have to do some things in the interim.”