Ramay launches free library project

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Ramay Junior High School is making reading fundamental.

Those at the school are celebrating the opening of its first free little library, that opened Oct. 30. They’ve named it the Ramay Red Read-Box.

It’s all part of a collaborative effort sponsored by the Ozark Literacy Council and Tyson Foods.

Martha Sandven, chair of the Ramay English Department said this was the next logical step after successful reading projects at the school.

“We’re really wanting to heighten those connections, as well as improve our literacy. Not just for our 7th and 8th-graders, but for their whole family,” Sandven said.

She also said there are plans to build more free libraries in every neighborhood in the Ramay attendance zone.