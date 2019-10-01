Rape reported at UA fraternity house

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A rape report is being investigated at the University of Arkansas campus.

The Campus Security Authority took a report about 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26 regarding an alleged rape at the Sigma Nu Fraternity House.

Reports with Campus Security Authority status are provided by individuals and organization who are associated with the university and receive information about a possible crime that wasn’t reported to University of Arkansas Police.

The person who reported the incident told police it happened about 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.

A Title IX review is pending. Title IX is a federal law that’s enforced at the university. Read more about Title IX, here.

This is the fifth rape reported since students returned to campus.