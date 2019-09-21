Rape reported at University of Arkansas fraternity house

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a reported rape at a UA fraternity house.

According to Campus Security Authority, the alleged acquaintance rape took place at the Kappa Sigma fraternity house some time Saturday (Sept. 14) night.

No further details have been released on the incident, and a Title IX review is pending.

In 2016, Kappa Sigma’s national headquarters suspended the University of Arkansas chapter after violations of the organization’s code of conduct.

