Rapha relocating headquarters to Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A high end-cycling apparel and lifestyle brand is moving from Portland to Northwest Arkansas.

Rapha is relocating it’s North American headquarters to Bentonville.

The London-based brand says the change is due to the fact it was bought by RZC Investments, which is controlled by heirs to the Walmart fortune.

A release by the company says this is part of a larger push by Sam Walton’s grandsons to make Bentonville a mecca for cycling.

The move will be finalized on the first of next month.

