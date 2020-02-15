Razorback baseball alcohol sales won’t interfere with local bars, general manager says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In terms of potential, not much is different with the Razorback baseball team in 2020. High expectations, hype and a loaded roster are commonplace in recent years. One big change is the sale of alcohol inside Baum-Walker Stadium, and a local bar general manager said the new development won’t change Fayetteville establishments’ business models.

“If it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” said Sarah Harrington, the general manager of Foghorn’s across the street from Baum-Walker. “We had no fear with them selling alcohol over there. We just knew that their prices were gonna be so much higher.”

Fans won’t be able to buy the “hard stuff” when the Hogs are losing. That’s because only beer and wine can be purchased at the stadium, similar to the setup during football and basketball games.

Foghorn’s is a go-to spot for fans before and after games, and that’s when the business accrues much of its clientele. That won’t change, Harrington said.

Cheaper prices will continue to make local establishments competitive with alcohol sales, Harrington said, and baseball season is a great time to make profits.