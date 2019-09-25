Razorback coach joins the fight against child sex abuse

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An Olympic gold medalist joins the fight against child sexual abuse in Northwest Arkansas.

Razorback Gymnastics Coach Jordyn Wieber toured the Children’s Safety Center (CSC) in Springdale on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Wieber has been outspoken about sexual abuse throughout the years, especially during the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal in 2016 involving Dr. Larry Nassar.

CSC workers showed the coach the process kids go through when they get to the center, including adding their handprint to the wall representing recovery from trauma.

Wieber believes continuing education and advocacy is key to preventing this from happening to more kids.

“The number one thing I would say is to believe kids. Really believe them and listen to them when they’re telling you something is wrong or something feels uncomfortable. A lot of times it’s people who spend a lot of time around them and are trusted maybe even in the home, maybe doctors, maybe teachers, maybe all of those people,” said Wieber.

The CSC saw 838 child abuse victims in 2018. Reports indicate its on track to see as many, or maybe even more, victims by the end of 2019.