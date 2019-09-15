Razorback fans happy to see invigorated offense in win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Razorbacks came into Saturday’s game against Colorado State with much needed to be proven on the offensive side of the ball. The Hogs delivered with a 55-34 win, and fans expressed a newfound optimism in Arkansas coach Chad Morris’ second season.

“It was incredible, it was super fun,” said Caleb Morris, a fan who came with his family from Tulsa, Oklahoma. “It’s my first Arkansas Razorbacks’ game I’ve been to. I loved it.”

The offense for Arkansas (2-1, 0-1) took a significant step forward after lackluster performances in its first two games. Quarterback Nick Starkel made his first start after playing the backup role in those games. He went 20 for 35 for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

“He was good,” said Trey Melton, a fan. “[I was worried] a little bit, but at the same time, I had confidence that we would pull it around, we would get that W.”

The Razorbacks took control in the first quarter with a 21-7 lead. Starkel’s precision passing opened up the running game for tailbacks Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley, both of whom put together solid performances. Colorado State (1-2) found a way to claw back and tie it in the second half and even had a chance to go ahead on a fourth-quarter field goal that was no good.

Enter tight end C.J. O’Grady, who scored on a Houdini-esque sideline grab that sparked the Razorbacks to go ahead by two scores and ultimately put their opponent away.

“[O’Grady] just threw everyone off and he ran and got that touchdown,” Caleb Morris said. “I loved it.”

With the victory, Razorback fans allowed themselves to once again declare faith in a possibility for a decent season.

“I bet they’ll at least win five games and they’ll do pretty good,” said Wyatt Ligon, a fan. “[They’ll do] better than last season.”

The Hogs will host San Jose State next Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Should the Razorbacks win, they’ll have their first back-to-back wins under Chad Morris.