Razorback fans react to San Jose State loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fans who stuck around in the fourth quarter witnessed Arkansas tie San Jose State and put itself in position to possibly fend off an upset. It was not to be, however, and the Hogs fell 31-24 in an improbable loss.

“[It’s] North Texas all over again,” said Brad Davis, a Razorback fan from McKinney, Texas. “I just drive too much, pay too much money. I want to support this team, and the effort’s just not there.”

This marked the second straight year that the Razorbacks (2-2) fell to a non-FBS opponent. Last season, North Texas convincingly beat Arkansas in Fayetteville to leave a stain on Arkansas coach Chad Morris’ first campaign, which concluded with a 2-10 season. Saturday’s loss to San Jose State caused fans to reminisce.

“The coaching’s not there,” Davis said. “I have no idea how we fix this thing. If this is the best we have, I guess we fold the program.”

Arkansas will play Texas A&M at Cowboy Stadium next week.