Razorback Marching Band goes paperless

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — For the first time in its 145-year history, the Razorback Marching Band is ditching music sheets and eliminating more than 18,000 sheets of paper.

The band is using eFlips, a device that holds each musicians’ phone and clips on to their instruments.

According to Director of the Razorback Marching Band, Dr. Benjamin Lorenzo, eFlips were created by two former band students at Louisiana State University.

Now starting this year, the University of Arkansas is on board.

“It makes what we do a little bit more efficient and allows us to save money in the process and help the environment,” Dr. Lorenzo said.

The eFlips will reduce costs by an estimated $10,000.

At first he said students, like Jacob Purifoy, were a little weary of the change but now they couldn’t be happier to have made the switch.

“They’ve embraced it and they love it,” Dr. Lorenzo said. “I think it’s made instruction a lot more efficient and easier.”

“It’s just been so much better than just the fiddling papers and all that stuff we had to deal with previously, especially with the wind out here,” Purifoy, a third year band-student, said. “It gets pretty rough.”

Both feel the eFlips have prepared them for the game Saturday, August 31, even with one one less week to practice this year.

To help the students keep their phones charged during rehearsals, the band directors even provided a free portable charger for all band students.