Razorbacks to enhance security with addition of metal detectors

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – Razorback Athletics will implement walk-through metal detectors at all gates of Bud Walton Arena for men’s basketball games beginning on Tuesday, November 5 and women’s basketball games on Monday, November 11.

Metal detectors will also be used at baseball games this spring at Baum-Walker Stadium and next fall at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium during the 2020 football season.

“In our continued efforts to make sure our fans, student-athletes, coaches and game day personnel can enjoy our games in a safe environment, we have implemented the use of metal detectors at Bud Walton Arena for men’s and women’s basketball,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “As we enhance our security measures at our venues, we have also made efforts to expedite entry and minimize the inconvenience for our guests. Multiple metal detectors will be used at all primary gates and, unlike many other locations where metal detectors are employed, the metal detectors in use at Bud Walton Arena will enable fans to keep many items, like cell phones, keys and wallets, in their pockets or carry them in their hands during the screening process. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in helping ensure Razorback events continue to be a safe and enjoyable game day experience for all of our guests.”

Metal detectors will be located at each fan entrance of Bud Walton Arena. Screening of fans entering gates on the north, east and west sides of Bud Walton Arena, will be conducted outside Bud Walton Arena on the respective gate plazas. Screening of fans at the south entrance of Bud Walton Arena will be conducted inside the south lobby of Bud Walton Arena.

At each of the main entrances of Bud Walton Arena, there is a metal detector designed to accommodate fans utilizing a wheelchair. Gate personnel may direct fans to the designated metal detector at each location.

Fans will not be required to remove cell phones, keys, shoes, belts, wallets, coins, watches, jewelry, coats or hats before passing through metal detectors.

Fans must pass through the metal detector screening before scanning their ticket for the game. Fans entering the north, east and west entrances of Bud Walton Arena will scan their tickets upon entry into the venue, after completing the security screening outside the arena. Those entering the south entrance of Bud Walton Arena will complete security screening inside the lobby, before scanning their tickets at the top of the main staircases, located at the entrances of the arena concourse.

Those using the elevator or auxiliary stairs located on the lobby level, may scan their tickets at those locations.

Public entrances to Bud Walton Arena will continue to open 90 minutes prior to men’s basketball games and 60 minutes prior to women’s basketball games. Fans are encouraged to plan accordingly and arrive at least 15 minutes earlier than normal to help ensure they are in their seats for tipoff.