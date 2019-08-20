Reaction: Former VA pathologist indictment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Dr. Robert Levy, 53, is in the Washington County Jail, being held for federal authorities. The former VA chief pathologist was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Western District of Arkansas, it was announced Tuesday, August 20, by U.S. Attorney Duane (DAK) Kees of the Western District of Arkansas.

12 counts of wire fraud

12 counts of mail fraud

4 counts making false statements in certain matters

3 counts of involuntary manslaughter

In 2005, Levy was hired by the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (Fayetteville VA) to serve as Chief of Pathology and Laboratory Medical Services, he was in that position until 2018 when he was fired.

In response to the indictment here are statements from local leaders and others:

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR 3rd Dist.): “Those who risk their lives for our country deserve the highest caliber of care possible. Unfortunately, we witnessed an egregious example of abuse at the VA Medical Center that jeopardized the health and well-being of our veterans. Evidence revealed this pathologist violated his oath to do no harm – and today’s indictment shows that misconduct will be pursued at the highest levels. For the sake of the integrity of the VA medical system and the quality of care of our heroes, we have a duty to ensure that bad actors are held accountable. This situation can never be allowed to happen again.”

Arkansas Congressional Candidate Josh Mahony: “Dr. Levy’s actions were sick and disgusting. Our veterans have taken an oath to protect us and that works both ways. We need to do better by our veterans and put measures in place to make sure actions like these never happen again.”

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR): “The Veterans Administration has a sacred duty to care for our nation’s heroes, and a betrayal of that duty is unforgivable. I’m grateful for the work of the western district attorney’s office for their diligence in pursuing justice and protecting Arkansas veterans from further mistreatment.”