Ready-to-eat chicken products recalled due to Listeria contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tip Top Poultry, Inc., has issued a recall for an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat poultry products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the recall, the frozen cooked, diced or shredded, ready-to-eat chicken products were produced between Jan. 21 and Sept. 24.

The products subject to the recall have the establishment number “Est. P-17453” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products also contain a product code ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999.

Below is a full list of products included in the recall:







Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

The USDA says Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

For more information on the recall, please click here.