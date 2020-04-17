Recovered COVID-19 patients retesting positive in other countries, report shows

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Forbes report shows more than 140 recovered COVID-19 patients in South Korea retested positive. A Fayetteville doctor who works with testing said this could indicate testing problems or recovery issues.

Dr. Gary Berner is Community Clinic’s chief medical officer. At this point, there’s nothing that indicates infected people become immune. A few things could be the reason for the positive retests, including inactive infection, false negatives or mutations, he said.

Still, the idea that humans should simply allow the virus to run its course and open everything back up is unwise, he said, and unsupported by science.

“There is that possibility for folks to continue to get reinfected,” Berner said. “That opens up the opportunity for the virus to have more mutation, change strains and then you pick up different versions of it.”

There’re probably already three subtle mutations of COVID-19 we already know about, Berner said.