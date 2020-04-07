Relief fund started to help laid-off Fayetteville restaurant employees

People in the restaurant community have created the Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Association.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fayetteville restaurant managers and owners are teaming up with Dickson Street Merchants Association to help those who lost their job due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Reese Roberts is the general manager of Bordinos. She and many others in the restaurant community have created the Fayetteville Independent Restaurant Association.

Their mission is to help raise money that’ll be given to former restaurant and bar employees who had to be laid off due to the pandemic.

“If you work at a restaurant or hospitality industry you really become a part of a family I think that all of us were very concerned about our people,” Roberts said.

Reese encourages those who did lose their job to still file for unemployment.

To find out how you can donate towards the relief fund or apply for a check click here.