Reminders as Northwest Arkansas students head back to school

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Many students in the area head back to school Tuesday (January 7) and as always, safety is a top priority.

Rick Schaeffer with the Springdale School District reminds drivers it is illegal to talk on a phone or text in a school zone.

However, drivers over 18 can use a hands-free device, but younger drivers cannot use a phone at all.

It takes everyone working together to keep everyone safe, but in many cases, drivers must be more diligent than those on foot.

“All it takes is the kids walking to school and he has a ball in his hand or she’s got some other toy in her hand and all of a sudden it drops and it’s in the street and their focus is not on if there’s a car coming. Their focus is on, I got to get that ball.”

Schaeffer went on to say if school zone lights are flashing, it means kids are out around the school, but you should still drive 20 miles per hour during the school day even if they’re not flashing, which typically is 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. across the district.

Drivers must also follow the law when it comes to school buses. If you see one stopping and extending its sign, you must stop or risk facing a fine, getting your driver’s license suspended, or even jail time.