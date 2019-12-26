Renovations cause 24hour lane closures

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Your commute may be impacted by construction work. You can expect temporary lane and sidewalk closures on Dickson street in Fayetteville.

Crews are renovating the old Hog Haus Brewing Company building at the intersection of Dickson street and West avenue. The closures will be in effect until the end of the year.

Keep in mind, you will not be able to turn onto West avenue at the intersection of West avenue and Dickson street.

West avenue will be closed to traffic Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. You are encouraged to find alternate routes and follow marked detours.