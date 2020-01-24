Rep. Steve Womack talks about ‘leadership’ in Crawford County

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — U.S. Rep. Steve Womack (AR 3rd District) spent time visiting with students at City Heights Elementary School in Van Buren on Thursday, January 23.

The Congressman met with Kindergarten- to 5th-grade students. They discussed “the pillars of leadership,” according to Womack’s office.

The school is designated as a National Blue Ribbon recipient. During the visit, Rep. Womack presented the school with books from the Library of Congress.

Earlier in the day, Rep. Womack visited and spoke to members of Leadership Crawford County. It’s described as “a program that seeks to educate and motivate citizens to become leaders in the community,” according to a statement from Womack’s office.

It was a privilege to be with members of Leadership Crawford County! When residents are willing to get involved, work together, and develop local initiatives – our community excels. I appreciated talking with this group of leaders who are dedicated to making a difference in #AR3. pic.twitter.com/93xFhaVp4b — Rep. Steve Womack (@rep_stevewomack) January 23, 2020

Since 2011, Rep. Womack has represented Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District.