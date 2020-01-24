Representative Womack visits innovative startup company

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Congressman Steve Womack met with local startup company Lapovations in Fayetteville.

The company was recently awarded a small business innovation research grant to help fund its work.

Lapovations creates innovative medical devices.

As technology drives new innovation in Northwest Arkansas, Womack wants to make sure the government can keep pace with the support that entrepreneurs need.

“What we’ve got to make sure is the money that we are appropriating for these purposes, are going to the right places. On new technologies, new therapies, new this new that, in order to be able to save money in the long term by preventing disease or slowing the growth of disease in our country,” Rep. Womack says.

Lapovations is housed in the University of Arkansas’s Startup Village, which allows under-graduates, faculty, staff and recent graduates to launch startup companies.