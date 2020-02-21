Republican candidates and Benton County host Meet the Candidate forum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Republican candidates are sharing their views with voters in Benton County.

The Bentonville and Rogers-Lowell Chambers of Commerce are hosting another candidate forum this afternoon.

Candidates running for legislative and judicial positions were there giving the public a chance to ask questions and shake hands.

“Any chance we get to get our members and the public in front of our candidates we’re going to take that opportunity,” said Jon Moran, Senior VP of Government Affairs.

This was the last forum for the Chamber to host this election.

The primary election is on March 3.