VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Rescue crews in Crawford County responded to an urgent call after a man fell about 15 feet from a bluff.

At about 4 p.m. a man who was hiking near Lee Creek fell and appeared to have dislocated or broken his hip while also sustaining other minor injuries.

Crawford County emergency response crews confirm the man is alive and was rescued and transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story, stay with KNWA for updates.