Restaurants offering free and discounted meals for veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — It's that time of year again where creatives across Northwest Arkansas join to celebrate and recognize the talents of those creating and leading the way in arts, music, media, entertainment, food & beverage and culture.

For the fifth year, The Idle Class Magazine and Bulldozer Health will host the Black Apple Awards. This year's event is set for Friday, November 15th at 6 P.M., at Theatre Squared in Fayetteville. Event organizers Kody Ford and Julia Trupp stopped by KNWA Today to share more on what to expect from this year's event.