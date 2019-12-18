Restaurants open Christmas Day

Live Now
ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here is a list of restaurants around northwest Arkansas that will be open on Christmas Day.

BENTONVILLE:

Denny’s 2209 SE Walton Blvd., 24 hours, 479-464-7010

Waffle House 2308 SE Walton Blvd., 24 hours, 479-271-7245

CENTERTON:

Waffle House 960 E Centerton Blvd., 24 hours, 479-224-1947

FAYETTEVILLE:

IHOP 3153 W Wedington Dr., 24 hours, 479-442-0770

Mong Dynasty 3101 N College Ave., 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., 479-443-7666

Waffle House, 2311 W MLK Jr. Blvd., 24 hours, 479-443-7549

ROGERS:

China Cafe 2600 W Pleasant Crossing Dr., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 479-246-0888

Hibachi Grill Buffet 102 S 21st St., 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 479-636-8888

King Burrito 903 S 8th St., 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., 479-631-0063

Waffle House 1721 W Walnut St., 24 hours, 479-372-2208

SILOAM SPRINGS:

Waffle House 2723 US-412 E, 24 hours, 479-238-1900

SPRINGDALE:

Denny’s 4861 W Sunset Ave., 24 hours, 479-756-5570

Fratelli’s Italian Grill 1008 W Sunset Ave., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 479-347-7562

Golden Dragon Buffet, 1387 S 48th St., 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., 479-750-9988

Mama Tang 3482 Elm Springs Rd., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 479-751-8989

Waffle House 1281 S 48th St., 24 hours, 479-750-2052

Waffle House 219 S Thompson St., 24 hours, 479-320-7010

Franchised owned restaurants that may be open:

  • Burger King
  • Domino’s
  • Dunkin Donuts
  • KFC
  • McDonald’s
  • Panda Express
  • Sonic
  • Starbucks
  • Taco Bell
  • Wendy’s

