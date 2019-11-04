Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Old Wire Road and cycle track

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating recent improvements to Old Wire Road and the new cycle track will take place today.

The event begins at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 4 at Gulley Park’s west parking lot entrance (2566 Old Wire Road).

The overarching goal of the project is to more fully integrate Old Wire Road into the city’s network of trails and roadways.

The Walton Family Foundation provided significant funding to construct the cycle track which is the first of its kind in the Northwest Arkansas region.

The initial phase runs along the east side of Old Wire Road, measuring .9 miles in length from Ash Street to Gulley Park.

The design includes an elevated five-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk, north- and southbound bicycle lanes with a dedicated traffic signal for crossing at Township Street, and a curbed concrete buffer with lighting. The four-foot-wide buffer creates safer travel conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians by separating them from vehicle traffic. It also makes space for residential trash carts and mailboxes which are obstacles in older developments.

A signalized crosswalk was added at Stanton Avenue, creating a safe crossing to Gulley Park. The City used drainage ditches and purchased adjacent right-of-way land to accommodate the project without narrowing vehicle travel lanes.

City staff recently placed a counter on the cycle track and sidewalk for 10 days. The total number of trips was 915 with a daily average of 83 trips.

The number of trips is expected to increase in 2020, upon completion of the Niokaska Trail and the second phase of the cycle track which offers connections to Mud Creek Trail and the Razorback Regional Greenway.