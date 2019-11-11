River Valley organizations honoring military veterans

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Several River Valley organizations are coming together to honor veterans all over the world.

The Robert Jack VFW Post 1322 in Van Buren is the oldest post in Arkansas and one of the nonprofits hosting a Veterans Day Parade on Monday (November 11).

Brian Baker is a combat veteran and said events like the parade are important for several reasons.

“To make sure that we don’t forget,” Baker said. “That we don’t forget their service, their sacrifice. Those that came before us, those that are serving now, and those in the future.”

Junior Vice Commander of the post and combat veteran, Shawn Wenninger said while the parade is beneficial for everyone in the community, getting kids face to face with veterans is a high priority.

“I would like to see them talk to some veterans and get an idea of what’s really going on,” Wenninger said. “Maybe walk up to an active-duty soldier that’s serving and talk to them a little bit.”

The Veterans Day Parade will take place Monday, November 11 starting at 614 Main Street in Van Buren. It starts at 6:30 p.m.