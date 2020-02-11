‘Road to Resilience’ workshop aims to empower women veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A U.S. Air Force veteran brings other women veterans together to show them their full potential.

The VA hospital held the Road to Resilience, which is a women’s empowerment workshop.

The first of its kind workshop is hosted by Air Force vet and life coach Denise Sharpe who knows a few things about adjusting to life outside of the military.

Sharpe hopes she can pass on her experience to help other women veterans deal with situations they may face at home.

“I think as female veterans especially because of the way we’re treated in the military and even sometimes the way we’re treated at home. We feel like we’re nearly not important or our issues arent as important and don’t get the attention they deserve to get. So if I can be the person to help those women find their voice and be able to stand up and speak up for themselves, then I think I’ll be a success,” Sharpe says.

Sharp wants veterans to know they’re not alone and the most important thing is getting help when you need it.

The Road to Resilience Women’s Empowerment Workshop is held at the VA on the first Monday of each month at 5 p.m.