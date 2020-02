FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Rock blasting continues before the completion of the Bella Vista Bypass Interchange.

There will be traffic delays on major highways in Benton County over the next couple of weeks.

AR-DOT will continue rock blasting to build the interchange through February 15.

Be prepared to stop on I-49 and Highway 5-49 for up to 15 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.