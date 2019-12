BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — As the Arkansas Department of Transportation continues construction of the new Bella Vista bypass, drivers can expect delays on Monday on I-49 and Highway 549.

Crews will continue rock blasting on Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During the blasting, traffic will be temporarily stopped on I-49 and Highway 549 for up to 15 minutes in several locations as a safety precaution.

Arkansas State Police will be on site to help direct traffic.