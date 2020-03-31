Rockin’ Baker’s oven stays hot to feed thousands during COVID-19 pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The bread rises before the sun does inside Rockin’ Baker as they prepare to feed thousands in the community.

“Last week we were able to produce over 2,400 servings and this week we are going to produce more than that,” Master Baker Dayamara Baker said.

Baker was heartbroken at the idea of closing the shop due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was kind of a shame to have the ovens off when some people in the community were in need of food,” Baker said.

So, she got to thinking how could she keep the ovens hot and her cadets employed?

“What about if we continue the training keeping the distance and at the same say we’re going to help those in the community,” Baker said.

And so the Rise Up Together campaign was born.

“I have to say it’s quite different,” Baker said. “We used to come here at least 6 times per week so now we’re only coming two days a week only to bake.”

Through a partnership with Seeds that Feed – Baker, the cadets, and volunteers are stocking up food banks, local schools and feeding those in low-income communities one loaf at a time.

Baker says this week, she’s hoping to produce 3,000 servings.

“The more financial support we get the longer we are going to be able to keep doing this,” Baker said.

She says with NWA Gives scheduled on Thursday – she hopes you’ll rise up with her and support by donating to their cause and other local businesses.