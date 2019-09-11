Rocky Horror Picture show to debut in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — (KNWA) The Arkansas Public Theatre is celebrating its 34th season with a classic show aimed at bringing audiences together from all walks of life. The Rocky Horror Picture show is set to open on Friday, September 13th, at the Victory Theater in Rogers.

Local actors Michael Myers, Ben Baldwin, and Jalyn Nicole Sims stopped by KNWA Today to share more on what audiences can expect during the show’s 11-day run, as they prepare to bring the 1975 cult classic to the stage.

For ticket info, be sure to visit the theatre’s website.