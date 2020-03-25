Rogers brewery lays off 15 workers amid COVID-19 economic hit

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Ozark Beer in Rogers is a staple in Northwest Arkansas’ beer community, but COVID-19’s impact on small businesses forced owners to lay off most of their workers.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s order that all state restaurants and bars close sit-down service as the worldwide pandemic spreads forces some layoffs in places like JJ’s Grill as early as last week. Ozark Beer hung on for as long as it could, said Lacie Bray, owner and founder, but she had to cut 15 staff members Tuesday to keep the company afloat.

Ozark Beer will still sell its wares through its drive-through facility, and it’ll also continue to supply drinks to liquor stores and restaurants. Bray and her husband will work for free as they fight to save their business, she said.

“I want people to know that this action for us isn’t us giving up but us really digging into this and trying to find a way to be here when this all blows over,” Bray said.

Bray crunched the numbers, and she said Ozark Beer can survive for about three months before she has to reevaluate. This is the time for communities to really work to save small businesses they want to see survive, she said.