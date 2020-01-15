Rogers clothing boutique focuses on affordability

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A new store at Pinnacle Hills Promenade opens in January that will offer clothing and accessories for everyone, but what makes the boutique special is that it will help “dress” people in need, host fundraisers and work with non-profits.

Photo courtesy C’est la Vie Photography

Fab-rik will have a soft opening Thursday, January 16, according to store manager Brittnie Morris. The grand opening date is yet to be determined but will be in January and there is a woman’s networking event scheduled for January 21.

Morris said they chose the Natural State for the Fab-rik franchise because they are Arkansans. “We want to be part of the growth and we’re huge Hogs fans.”

WHAT SETS THE STORE APART:

VIP Parties — The store closes for a special event. You can have a gathering of 10 to 20 friends for a special occasion.

Shop for a Cause — If you want to donate to your favorite charity, do a school fund-raiser, you may gather 10-20 friends. The store will close for this type of event. The host receives a check made out to the charity for 20% of sales from the event.

Asher — Is a clothing line named after the CEO’s adopted daughter from Africa. Proceeds from Asher sales go to abandoned babies in Africa.

Photo courtesy C’est la Vie Photography

The plan for the boutique is to have lots of in-store events, according to Morris. Personal styling appointments for a one-on-one shopping experience can be arranged, “tell us what your needs are … your sitting room will be styled and ready for you,” said Morris.

THE STORE EXPERIENCE IS A CARING ONE:

“We encourage our clients to bring in gently used clothing and we will partner with a local organization that helps women/men get acclimated back into the workforce. The donated items go into ‘Free Fab-rik trunk.'”

The first Fab-rik store opened in Atlanta in 2002 by Dana Spinola and it then became a franchise in 2006.