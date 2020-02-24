Rogers Fire Department gets grant to help with drug overdose training

Rogers Fire Department Captain Joey Everhart said the money will pay overtime to staff members to train rural and volunteer departments that don't have as much money and resources on how to administer Narcan.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Health awarded the Rogers Fire Department $10,000 to train more first responders on what to do when someone has an opioid overdose.

Rogers Fire Department Captain Joey Everhart said the money will pay overtime to staff members to train rural and volunteer departments that don’t have as much money and resources on how to administer Narcan, a nasal spray that’s used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

“CPR alone is not going to bring them back,” Captain Everhart said. “They’ve got too much opiate in their system and Narcan will help reduce that to a level to where they can start breathing again and we can get stuff going and we can get them to the hospital to continue treatment.”

Captain Everhart said this grant is important because drug overdoses in our area are on the rise.