Rogers Fire Department getting new training center

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

 

NorthwestArkansas

During the Storm

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos

  Download NWA Weather Authority App

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Construction is underway for the Rogers Fire Department’s new training facility.

Crews were on-site Thursday, pouring concrete for the new five-story fire tower.

With two burn rooms, the new facility will allow firefighters from all over the region to train with real-life fire scenarios.

Chief Dusty Meredith with the Rogers Fire Department says the new tower will be a host to multiple training opportunities.

“It’s five stories, we can deploy hose lines for simulated high rise fires, apartment fires, we can have live-fire training in there, we can smoke up different rooms and have different scenarios where they can crawl through, do search and rescue,” Meredith said.

Meredith says the new facility will be completed near the end of January 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories