Rogers Fire Department getting new training center

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Construction is underway for the Rogers Fire Department’s new training facility.

Crews were on-site Thursday, pouring concrete for the new five-story fire tower.

With two burn rooms, the new facility will allow firefighters from all over the region to train with real-life fire scenarios.

Chief Dusty Meredith with the Rogers Fire Department says the new tower will be a host to multiple training opportunities.

“It’s five stories, we can deploy hose lines for simulated high rise fires, apartment fires, we can have live-fire training in there, we can smoke up different rooms and have different scenarios where they can crawl through, do search and rescue,” Meredith said.

Meredith says the new facility will be completed near the end of January 2020.