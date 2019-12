WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Judiciary Committee lumbered toward a historic vote late Thursday night to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, splitting sharply along party lines in a grueling session that stretched late into the evening. It was expected to end with charges being sent to the full House for action next week, before the holidays.

The committee, made up of some of the most strident Democrats and Republicans in Congress, clashed for more than 13 hours as Republicans insisted on a lengthy debate on amendments designed to kill the two formal charges. They kept up the late-night endeavor though they won no votes from the majority Democrats and had no hope of winning any.