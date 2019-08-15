Rogers man arrested in connection with deadly 2018 crash

A Missouri woman was killed

Jordan Killman

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Investigators said they narrowed in on a suspect who they think was involved in a deadly 2018 hit-and-run crash.

Jordan Killman, 29, of Rogers is accused of felony leaving the scene of an injury collision and tampering with physical evidence.

Both charges are Class D felonies, and are punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Investigators said they linked Killman to the collision that happened Sept. 9, 2018 in Springdale in which a Missouri woman was killed.

