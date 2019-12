BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Rogers was arrested for rape on December 6.

According to court records, Kenneth Steward, 37, is facing charges of rape and second-degree sexual assault.

Steward is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl. The girl said the first rape occurred around August of 2019.

Steward has posted bond and been released. He will next appear in court on January 13, 2020.