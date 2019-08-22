Rogers man facing charges of negligent homicide after striking pedestrian on I-49

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — A Rogers man has been arrested after striking a pedestrian on Interstate 49 on Wednesday night.

Randy Perea, 31, was arrested for negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving with injury or death and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Perea struck Ricky Schwellinger around 10:30 p.m. at mile marker 78 near Lowell on I-49.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, Perea’s vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and sideswiped two vehicles before striking Schwellinger.

Perea is being held in Benton County Jail and has no bond set. His next court date will be October 7.