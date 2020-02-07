Rogers man pleads guilty to first degree murder

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Rogers man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend.

Kevin Clayborn entered a guilty plea to murder in the first degree (40 years in prison), battery in the first degree (20 years prison), and theft of property (10 years prison).

All sentences run consecutively for a total prison sentence of 70 years.

Clayborn killed his girlfriend, Misha Rivera, in May 2018.

Clayborn was originally facing the death penalty before the plea deal.

Clayborn has arrested in May 2018 for the murder of 48-year-old Rivera, whose body was found in her residence at 1318 W. Centennial Drive in Rogers.

Keith Foster of Rogers Police said Clayborn was Rivera’s boyfriend and was also living with Rivera.

“Information developed during the investigation led to Clayborn being the initial suspect in the homicide,” Foster said.

A vehicle registered to Rivera was missing from her home but was later located and recovered in Van Buren.

Further investigation led to the area of Oklahoma City, Okla., where Clayborn was believed to be.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Clayborn on May 8, 2018, on charges of Capital Murder and Theft of Property.

Oklahoma City Fugitive Task Force members began surveillance on an apartment complex in Oklahoma City to locate Clayborn.

The task force saw Clayborn Thursday at about 11:15 a.m. and took him into custody. He’s being brought back to Rogers, Foster said.